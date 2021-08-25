Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost want to keep pictures of newborn son private

The new parents have not shared any official picture of the newborn so far

Scarlett Johansson excited her fans after husband Colin Jost confirmed they have welcomed a baby boy.



However, no official picture of the newborn has been shared by the couple yet.

An insider told E! News that the couple, especially Johansson, has been very careful about whom they trust from their inner circle regarding their baby.



The Black Widow star and SNL comedian are making sure that their new baby is ‘out of the public eye,’ and the source added that they won’t share pictures of the baby anytime soon.

The source also revealed that the duo has been ‘incredible parents’ to the little one so far, along with Johansson’s daughter Rose, who has been an ‘amazing big sis.’

Scarlett shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

