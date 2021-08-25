 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost want to keep pictures of newborn son private

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

The new parents have not shared any official picture of the newborn so far

Scarlett Johansson excited her fans after husband Colin Jost confirmed they have welcomed a baby boy. 

However, no official picture of the newborn has been shared by the couple yet. 

An insider told E! News that the couple, especially Johansson, has been very careful about whom they trust from their inner circle regarding their baby. 

The Black Widow star and SNL comedian are making sure that their new baby is ‘out of the public eye,’ and the source added that they won’t share pictures of the baby anytime soon. 

The source also revealed that the duo has been ‘incredible parents’ to the little one so far, along with Johansson’s daughter Rose, who has been an ‘amazing big sis.’ 

Scarlett shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

More From Entertainment:

Musicians set to return to Met's great orchestra in September

Musicians set to return to Met's great orchestra in September
Prince Harry, William, Meghan Markle and Kate reconnect over ‘informal’ Zoom calls

Prince Harry, William, Meghan Markle and Kate reconnect over ‘informal’ Zoom calls
Kylie Jenner decides to keep pregnancy low-key: 'She’s looking after herself’

Kylie Jenner decides to keep pregnancy low-key: 'She’s looking after herself’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'talking about getting married:' insider dishes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'talking about getting married:' insider dishes

TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot

TikTok star Addison Rae moves to film in rom-com reboot
Princess Diana would’ve supported Prince Harry’s decision to write memoir

Princess Diana would’ve supported Prince Harry’s decision to write memoir

Selena Gomez clears the air about her earlier Disney Channel comments

Selena Gomez clears the air about her earlier Disney Channel comments
Kendall Jenner drops jaws in crop top and lime green skirt as she enjoys romantic date

Kendall Jenner drops jaws in crop top and lime green skirt as she enjoys romantic date
Chrissy Teigen says she still hasn’t ‘fully processed’ death of her baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen says she still hasn’t ‘fully processed’ death of her baby Jack
The Rolling Stones: Looking back at the band's iconic moments

The Rolling Stones: Looking back at the band's iconic moments
Meghan Markle mocked by Kate Middleton and William's son George in 'The Prince'

Meghan Markle mocked by Kate Middleton and William's son George in 'The Prince'
Billie Eilish releases trailer of concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Billie Eilish releases trailer of concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Latest

view all