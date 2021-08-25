Sources reveal rare insight into Prince Harry, William’s relationship

Experts have finally revealed the possibility of a full reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William.

This claim has been made by royal expert and author Stewart Pearce.

During his interview with Us Weekly, the author of Diana: The Voice of Change touched upon the rehabilitating relationship dynamic between Prince William and Harry.

There he touched upon their heart-to-hearts on Zoom calls and was also quoted saying, “I know that the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They’re very close with one another.”

The brothers’ tensions have been rising steadily since Prince Harry sat for a tell-all with Oprah and Apple TV but it appears they are headed towards reconciliation.