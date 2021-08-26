 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Prince Harry under fire for not defending his family as Americans mock George

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

The Queen's grandson Prince Harry has been urged to 'speak up and defend his family' over a cartoon mocking his nephew Prince George.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's 8-year-old son Prince George is the main character of a derisive cartoon called "The Prince”, which pokes fun at the Royal Family. 

Now, Princess Diana’s former butler has called on the Duke of Sussex to back his nephew, rather than “seeing the funny side" of the HBO cartoon.

Paul Burrell expressed his disappointment on Harry's silence over the cartoon depiction of his nephew. Diana’s former butler said he thinks the HBO cartoon could be "extremely damaging” as it targets “a young boy and mocks him”.

He said: “It seems ironic to me that while Meghan and Harry are happy to lend their voices to supporting mental health charities, they can't seem to speak up and defend their family.

"I've seen The Prince and it's extremely damaging to target a young boy and mock him in the way the cartoonists have done."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living an independent life in the US with their kids. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members in March last year.

