entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Tom Holland reacts as Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer breaks Avengers:Endgame record

"Spider-Man" trailer has broken 24-hour viewership record of "Avengers: Endgame".

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel movie, reacted the overwhelming response to the trailer in his Instagram story.

Sharing a screenshot of a Variety  report, the actor said, "This is incredible. I honestly can't believe it. This movie so crazy and I can't wait to share it with you." 

Tom Holland reacts as Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer breaks Avengers:Endgame record

The teaser trailer had received millions of views on the official YouTube channels of Sony Entertainment and Marvel within hours after it was released.

Tom Holland reacts as Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer breaks Avengers:Endgame record


