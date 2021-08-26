Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

"Spider-Man" trailer has broken 24-hour viewership record of "Avengers: Endgame".

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel movie, reacted the overwhelming response to the trailer in his Instagram story.

Sharing a screenshot of a Variety report, the actor said, "This is incredible. I honestly can't believe it. This movie so crazy and I can't wait to share it with you."

The teaser trailer had received millions of views on the official YouTube channels of Sony Entertainment and Marvel within hours after it was released.



