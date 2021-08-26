Gal Gadot's sister is getting married

 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Gal Godot on Thursday revealed that her younger sister Dana Gadot is getting married.

Without revealing who she is getting married to, the "Wonder Woman" actress posted a mirror selfie with a her sister and wrote, "Getting ready for my sister's wedding."

According to reports, Dana's life differs from her older sister's life and she maintains her life away from the public and keeps all of her social media pages private.

Gal's only sister, who is reportedly nine years older than her, does not appear in any photos of events that Gal is involved in, such a movie premieres or awards shows. 

