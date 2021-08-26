 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘frustrated’ over losing Prince Harry after Oprah chat

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Prince William ‘frustrated’ over losing Prince Harry after Oprah chat
Prince William ‘frustrated’ over losing Prince Harry after Oprah chat

Experts fear Prince William has lost Prince Harry after his candid tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This claim has been made by royal reporter Rupert Bell and during his interview on talkRADIO with host Julia Hartley-Brewer, he touched upon the Firm’s frustrations.

There he claimed, “The only thing we've had is William when it broke who said 'we're not a racist family' when he said off-mic, but you could clearly see his frustration and anger.”

He also went on to say, “He knows he can't say anything in these circumstances, but I'm pretty sure he was furious.”

“I think he felt very frustrated by the way Meghan is controlling Harry's life and he feels he has lost his brother, in every sense and that must be painful.”

More From Entertainment:

Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham
Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles

Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles
Meghan Markle ‘worried’ over staffer bullying claims

Meghan Markle ‘worried’ over staffer bullying claims
Meghan Markle ‘left liberated’ after Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Meghan Markle ‘left liberated’ after Oprah Winfrey tell-all
LUX Style Awards 2021: Full list of nominees

LUX Style Awards 2021: Full list of nominees
The Rolling Stones plan to pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones plan to pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts
Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour

Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour
Gal Gadot's sister is getting married

Gal Gadot's sister is getting married
Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

Prince Harry’s loss leaves Prince Charles’ monarchy plans in tatters

Prince Harry’s loss leaves Prince Charles’ monarchy plans in tatters
Reese Witherspoon dances in celebration of her kids returning to school

Reese Witherspoon dances in celebration of her kids returning to school

Latest

view all