Thursday Aug 26 2021
Meghan Markle ‘worried’ over staffer bullying claims

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Meghan Markle reportedly became ‘heartbroken’ after being ‘bullied’ by staffers into ‘discretization’.

This claim was made by a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and according to The Mirror their statement highlighted how Meghan is“saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Shortly thereafter, friends of the Duchess, Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie told sources, “Though the duchess was used to defamatory reports, this front-page story was more worrying.”

“It felt like certain individuals at the Palace were doing their very best to undermine and discredit anything they worried the couple may or may not say during the interview.”

