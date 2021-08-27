Angelina Jolie produces video on Afghan girls for BBC

Angelina Jolie on Thursday said she has produced a video "Afghan Girls: An Uncertain Future" for the BBC.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I’m not a journalist. My passion has always been to shed light on issues relating to young people and to support them."



She posted a clip on the photo and video sharing app and said, "I believe no woman should be forced to hide herself, but for their safety, the BBC has decided to obscure their images to protect their identities. As with all editorial content that appears under its name, the BBC has final editorial approval."

Meanwhile, Jolie is about to hit 9.8 million followers on Instagram,only five days after the actress joined the Facebook-owned app.

The actress is following only three accounts and she has amassed a huge number of followers by posting only 3 posts.

Angelina Jolie dedicated her post to people of Afghanistan as she shared a letter from an Afghan girl.

Her second post was about refugees while the third contained a video about Afghan girl which she produced for BBC.

