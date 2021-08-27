 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie produces video on Afghan girls for BBC

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Angelina Jolie produces video on Afghan girls for BBC

Angelina Jolie on Thursday said she has produced a video "Afghan Girls: An Uncertain Future" for the BBC. 

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I’m not a journalist. My passion has always been to shed light on issues relating to young people and to support them."

She posted a clip on the photo and video sharing app and said, "I believe no woman should be forced to hide herself, but for their safety, the BBC has decided to obscure their images to protect their identities. As with all editorial content that appears under its name, the BBC has final editorial approval."

Meanwhile, Jolie is about to hit 9.8 million followers on Instagram,only five days after the actress joined the Facebook-owned app.

The actress is following only three accounts and she has amassed a huge number of followers by posting only 3 posts.

Angelina Jolie dedicated her post to people of Afghanistan as she shared a letter from an Afghan girl.

Her second post was about refugees while the third contained a video about Afghan girl which she produced for BBC.

More From Entertainment:

Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo

Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo
Kylie Jenner looking to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy: source

Kylie Jenner looking to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy: source
The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations

The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations
Meghan Trainer reveals son Riley will ‘kill me’ over baby photos

Meghan Trainer reveals son Riley will ‘kill me’ over baby photos
Katie Price’s friend shares reluctance to face assaulter

Katie Price’s friend shares reluctance to face assaulter
Hugh Jackman details the benefits of working on a ‘women dominated set’

Hugh Jackman details the benefits of working on a ‘women dominated set’
Rebecca Ferguson addresses work dynamic with Hugh Jackman: ‘I feel so protected’

Rebecca Ferguson addresses work dynamic with Hugh Jackman: ‘I feel so protected’
Camila Cabello highlights attempts to find ‘work-life balance’ in a pandemic

Camila Cabello highlights attempts to find ‘work-life balance’ in a pandemic
Cher weighs in on '80s relationship with Val Kilmer: 'We just were'

Cher weighs in on '80s relationship with Val Kilmer: 'We just were'
Lorde touches on ‘horribly difficult’ decision to quit social media

Lorde touches on ‘horribly difficult’ decision to quit social media
Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham
Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles

Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles

Latest

view all