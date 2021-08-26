Harry and Meghan could end up in court for revealing the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour

The new epilogue to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography "Finding Freedom" says the couple ‘weighed up’ sharing further details including the person’s name but ultimately decided not to.

According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan will have to face legal action and could end up in court if they reveal the name of the 'alleged racist who questioned what colour their baby would be.

The couple to Oprah Winfrey in their March interview that a royal expressed ‘concerns’ before Archie was born but have so far declined to name that person, only saying it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip.



Harry and Meghan faced backlash for their interview Oprah Winfrey which took place a month before Prince Philip's death.

