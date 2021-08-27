 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Beyonce slammed for wearing 'blood diamond' in latest photoshoot

Beyonce faced backlash for wearing a controversial necklace in a new campaign for the luxury jeweler. 

The singer is “angry and disappointed” after the £22.9 million diamond she wore in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co was allegedly a ‘blood diamond’.

The 39-year-old superstar appeared alongside husband Jay-Z in the new campaign for the luxury jeweler, and Beyonce can be seen wearing the 128-carat Diamond in the images.

Beyonce has become the fourth ever person to wear the coveted jewel, after socialite Mary Whitehouse wore it in 1957, followed by Audrey Hepburn in 1961, and more recently, Lady Gaga donned the necklace at the Oscars in 2019.

However, it was reported that the diamond was in fact dug from the Beers’ Kimberly Mine in colonial South Africa in 1877 by poorly-paid Black labour.

The diamond was sold by the mine owner to Charles Tiffany in 1879, and critics pointed out that the gem was a blood diamond, meaning that it was mined to finance war, violence or illegal activity.

The songstress  is now reportedly furious that the history of the diamond wasn’t checked, and is upset that she wasn’t told about the history of the Tiffany Diamond.

Beyonce’s fans also leapt to her defence, as they pointed out that Lady Gaga was not criticised for wearing the controversial diamond at the Oscars in 2019.

