 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Angry mob attacks Queen's home in London

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Angry mob attacks Queens home in London

Extinction Rebellion protesters brought chaos to the front door of the Queen's home in London as the mob turned the Queen Victoria Memorial blood red just yards from Buckingham Palace.

The charged activists from Animal Rebellion carried placards reading "a royal blood bath" as they vandalised The Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace. They dyed the water red as part of their protest against animal hunting.

Extinction Rebellion spokesman Harley McDonald-Eckersall said: "The Crown Estate is the biggest landowner in the UK and they choose to use this land for animal agriculture and hunting, which not only decimate our environment but cause the deaths of millions of lives every year.

"It's time for a new system based on justice and compassion and the Royal Family should be leading the way."

Animal Rebellion, which campaigns for a 'plant-based food system', is affiliated to XR, whose two-week campaign of 'civil disobedience' is causing chaos in London as businesses begin to recover from the effects of lockdown.

Social media users were left furious at the stunt, with one asking why the Met Police treat the activists 'like a public art exhibition'.

The targeting of the Royal Family comes just days after Prince Charles made a rallying cry for action on climate change an article.

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly accuser says singer could put 'fear of God' into her

R. Kelly accuser says singer could put 'fear of God' into her
Tom Cruise films most dangerous stunt of his life in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise films most dangerous stunt of his life in 'Mission: Impossible 7'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nearly exposed the royal who made racist remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nearly exposed the royal who made racist remarks
Beyonce slammed for wearing 'blood diamond' in latest photoshoot

Beyonce slammed for wearing 'blood diamond' in latest photoshoot
Queen Elizabeth shares touching birthday tribute to Duke of Gloucester

Queen Elizabeth shares touching birthday tribute to Duke of Gloucester
Brad Pitt looks dashing in stylish outfit on set of Babylon

Brad Pitt looks dashing in stylish outfit on set of Babylon
Kim Kardashian West Is Not Changing Her Name amid Divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West Is Not Changing Her Name amid Divorce from Kanye West
Princess Diana seen dancing and ice skating in first Spencer trailer: Video

Princess Diana seen dancing and ice skating in first Spencer trailer: Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity plummets in UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity plummets in UK: report
Harry and Meghan could end up in court for revealing the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour

Harry and Meghan could end up in court for revealing the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour

Angelina Jolie produces video on Afghan girls for BBC

Angelina Jolie produces video on Afghan girls for BBC
Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo

Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo

Latest

view all