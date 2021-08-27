 
entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
Web Desk

Jenna Dewan weighs in on Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz romance rumours

Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

'She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy,' said a source of Dewan 

Jenna Dewan revealed what she thinks of ex-husband Channing Tatum dating Zoë Kravitz. 

Although the rumoured couple have not confirmed their romance, a source told E!News that “there’s more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoë. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more.”

Dishing on Dewan's reaction to the romance, a source said, “Jenna doesn’t get involved in who he dates.

“She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that,” the source added.

Earlier, during an interview with PEOPLE, Dewan reflected on her divorce from Tatum in October 2019.

“People grow and they change and sometimes they don’t grow and change together. So it wasn’t an overnight thing that happened,” she shared. “There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things.”

