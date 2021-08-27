 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Zoë Kravitz, Karl Glusman finalise divorce eight months after split

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have reached a divorce settlement, eight months after calling it quits.

Kravitz has sparked romance buzz with Channing Tatum lately, it looks like she will not be single for a very long time. 

Kravitz' divorce from Karl Glusman came earlier this week after two years of marriage, as reported by Entertainment Tonight,

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the judgement on their divorce was filed with a New York court on Monday, August 23, and entered into the records the following day.

The two tied the knot in June 2019, at her father Lenny Kravitz house in Paris.

Meanwhile, Kravitz has been making headlines over her rumoured romance with Tatum since January.

The two are even following each other's accounts on social media, subtly confirming relationship. 

