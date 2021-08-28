Angelina Jolie talks about the political turmoil in Afghanistan and ways to help

Angelina Jolie had earlier joined Instagram to throw light on the plight of Afghans

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie is speaking up about the crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

During an interview with People, the 46-year-old actor, who is a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, touched upon the tensions that have enveloped Afghanistan following the US withdrawal.

"When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan, they kept women shut in their homes, banned them from going to school and silenced their voices. We don't know if the Taliban have changed, but the world has," she said.

"We have new tools and technologies. We are connected globally in ways we never have been before. We have an opportunity to make that count: to stay alongside the people of Afghanistan who are struggling to stay hopeful and are desperate to avoid new levels of violence and persecution in their country,” she continued.

"We can keep ourselves informed and track what is happening to Afghan human rights advocates, to make it harder for abuses to be hidden. We can support humanitarian organizations working there,” she went on to say.

“And we can ask Afghans what support they need and help them to get their messages out,” she added.

Earlier, the actor had joined Instagram to throw light on the plight of Afghans as she shared a letter from a teen girl in Afghanistan as her first post.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights,” wrote Jolie.