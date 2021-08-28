Reese Witherspoon recalls sexist caricature that left her in tears

Reese Witherspoon revealed that at time when she wanted to celebrate her success, she was weeping instead

American actor Reese Witherspoon is recalling how a sexist caricature poking fun at her in a magazine once left her in tears.

During a chat on the podcast, We Are Supported By, the Wild star revealed that at time when she wanted to celebrate her entrepreneurial success, she found herself weeping instead, due to an offensive caricature.

Witherspoon detailed the article in 2015 Time magazine, titled ‘Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas’, which featured herself, along with Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba, who had also opened new companies.

"I had started a clothing business. Gwyneth was really growing Goop. Blake Lively had a business, Jessica Alba had a business and they did a caricature cartoon of all of us," said the Oscar winner.

"We were in ballgowns and they stuck our heads on, and Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner. The whole thing was so offensive that I burst into tears,” the Big Little Lies star said.

"I'm not even talking about 10 years ago. I'm talking about 2015 when we decided, OK we're going to be entrepreneurial, take a swing, invest our own money, our own time, our own reputation and try to do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done -- and getting lampooned for it,” she went on to say.

"That message to little girls is: 'If you've had success in one area, you can't have success in another.'”

"There's several women who've said acting is not for me: 'I don't want to be an actress anymore. I want to do things that are entrepreneurial and want to have a different kind of life for my family,’” she added.