 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm
Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm

Local authorizes have issued a missing person’s report on former child star Matthew Mindler.

According to the police, the 19-year-old college student and Our Idiot Brother star has been missing from his dorm since Wednesday, August 25th.

The official findings also state that he “did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family.”

Not only that, Millersville University graduate was last seen leaving his dorm on Tuesday wearing a pair of black pants as well as a sweat shirt at around 8 p.m on August 24th.

Mindler’s official University Twitter page also shared the news, featuring a photograph of the student as well as a caption that read, “Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)”

“Or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm”.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George

Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George
Queen Elizabeth ‘issues special nod to Prince Philip’s closest pal

Queen Elizabeth ‘issues special nod to Prince Philip’s closest pal
Kim Kardashian ‘never knew’ Marilyn Manson would be at ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian ‘never knew’ Marilyn Manson would be at ‘Donda’ event
La casa de papel Season 5: 'Money Heist' becomes top trend ahead of volume 1 release

La casa de papel Season 5: 'Money Heist' becomes top trend ahead of volume 1 release

Amanda Kloots weighs in on ‘hatred’ for the phrase ‘Widow’

Amanda Kloots weighs in on ‘hatred’ for the phrase ‘Widow’
'Pragmatic' Queen knew how to tackle Meghan, Harry's royal exit from the start

'Pragmatic' Queen knew how to tackle Meghan, Harry's royal exit from the start
Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack
Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

RM weighs in on BTS’s ‘lasting impact’ on ARMYs

RM weighs in on BTS’s ‘lasting impact’ on ARMYs
Jana Kramer highlights the importance of ‘a good cry’

Jana Kramer highlights the importance of ‘a good cry’
China takes action against 'chaotic' online fan culture

China takes action against 'chaotic' online fan culture

Latest

view all