Saturday Aug 28 2021
Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer last  year.

Millions of fans and people from the entertainment industry paid tribute the actor on social media on his first death anniversary.

Marvel Studios, Avenger star Mark Ruffalo and many other actors honored the "Black Panther" actor.

Boseman made his feature film debut with a small part in the 2008 sports biopic “The Express,” a drama based on the life of college football hero Ernie Davis, the first Black player to win the Heisman trophy.

He went on to star as a number of other real-life characters famed for breaking America’s racial barriers, including soul singer James Brown in “Get on Up,” Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” and baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson in “42.”

