Kate and Prince William have eyes set on senior roles within the royal family

Prince William and Kate Middleton are contemplating moving closer to Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor.



According to a source cited by the Mail on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to live closer to the monarch as they have their sights reportedly set on accommodation options.

The reason for the move from Sandringham, as per the insider, is for William to assume a more senior role in the Firm.

“Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work anymore,” the insider shared.

"It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area,” they went on to say.