Rolling Stones issues video tribute for late drummer Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones shares loving video tribute in honor of their late drummer Charlie Watts.

The entire band banded together to post the tribute over on Twitter and it included a collection of pictures showing off the drummer’s progress over the years.

The video was released this Friday and is set on the group’s 1974 track titled If You Can’t Rock Me.

For those unversed, Watt was unable to perform alongside his pals during their latest tour earlier this summer citing health reasons.