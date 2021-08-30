Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their celebrations low-key in California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their second anniversary in May 2020 in the most relaxed way possible.



As reported by Town&Country magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their celebrations low-key in California.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in Finding Freedom, "With restaurant outing off-limits, the couple had to get a little creative in May for their second-anniversary festivities at home, spending part of the day looking back at their 2018 with a number of people who had been part of the wedding festivities, including vendors that had helped bring their magical Windsor Castle ceremony to life."



"They capped off the day with a Southern Californian favorite: Mexican food ordered from a popular local restaurant, washed down with margaritas (alcoholic for him, nonalcoholic for her). For gifts, they exchanged cotton-based items, as the tradition suggests," the writers concluded.

