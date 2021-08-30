 
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their celebrations low-key in California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their second anniversary in May 2020 in the most relaxed way possible.

As reported by Town&Country magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their celebrations low-key in California.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in Finding Freedom, "With restaurant outing off-limits, the couple had to get a little creative in May for their second-anniversary festivities at home, spending part of the day looking back at their 2018 with a number of people who had been part of the wedding festivities, including vendors that had helped bring their magical Windsor Castle ceremony to life."

"They capped off the day with a Southern Californian favorite: Mexican food ordered from a popular local restaurant, washed down with margaritas (alcoholic for him, nonalcoholic for her). For gifts, they exchanged cotton-based items, as the tradition suggests," the writers concluded.

