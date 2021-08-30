Katie Price considering to jet off on vacation after alleged attack

Price was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suspecting she had broken her jaw, following an attack

Katie Price is mulling to jet off on a holiday to recover from an assault that left her with injured.



Last week, Price was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suspecting she had broken her jaw, following an attack at her house in Essex.

An insider told The Sun, "Katie’s actually really proud of the decision she made not to attend the awards show. In the past she might have jumped right back in but Katie is trying to be kind to herself and try to get her head round what’s happened."

Katie’s management team have told here there is ‘no rush’ for her to get back to work.

However, the source noted, "Katie would like to get back to normal as quickly as she can and if she can get back to work for a bit next week she will.

"She’s also thinking about jetting off for a few days away next month to get some more time and space," they added.