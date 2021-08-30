 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price considering to jet off on vacation after alleged attack

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Price was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suspecting she had broken her jaw, following an attack

Katie Price is mulling to jet off on a holiday to recover from an assault that left her with injured. 

Last week, Price was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suspecting she had broken her jaw, following an attack at her house in Essex. 

An insider told The Sun, "Katie’s actually really proud of the decision she made not to attend the awards show. In the past she might have jumped right back in but Katie is trying to be kind to herself and try to get her head round what’s happened."

Katie’s management team have told here there is ‘no rush’ for her to get back to work. 

However, the source noted, "Katie would like to get back to normal as quickly as she can and if she can get back to work for a bit next week she will.

"She’s also thinking about jetting off for a few days away next month to get some more time and space," they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West trying to win over Kim Kardashian after divorce: source

Kanye West trying to win over Kim Kardashian after divorce: source
Kanye West drops new album 'Donda' after weeks of hype

Kanye West drops new album 'Donda' after weeks of hype
Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate
'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women

'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women
Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary
Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’

Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’
Sandra Oh highlights ‘traumatic’ time adjusting to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh highlights ‘traumatic’ time adjusting to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Where Kanye West, Kim Kardashian stand after steamy reunion at DONDA event

Where Kanye West, Kim Kardashian stand after steamy reunion at DONDA event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbour no regrets over dramatic royal exit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbour no regrets over dramatic royal exit
Prince Harry thinks Prince William is ‘trapped’ inside the royal family

Prince Harry thinks Prince William is ‘trapped’ inside the royal family

Latest

view all