Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate

Angela Levin is a senior journalist, royal commentator and biographer who is often invited on TV and radio shows to discuss the British royal royal family.

She is also author of several books including "Harry; Conversations with the Prince".

Levin, who is followed by more 15 million people on Twitter, is often seen criticizing Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The journalist on recently retweeted some comments about the royal couple she received in replies on one of her retweets which contained a video clip featuring Harry and Meghan talking to Jay-Z, Rihanna and Disney CEO.

The video was shared with a claim that Harry was seen asking Disney CEO to give his wife a job.

Angela Levin on Sunday retweeted a reply which demanded Meghan and Harry to explain where's the money that Disney promised to donate to the Elephant charity for Meghan Markle's voiceover. "They have said it was paid to the Sussex's but the Elephant charity doesn't seem to have received it," said the Twitter post shared by Levin on her timeline.



