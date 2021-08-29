 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain wheres the money Disney promised to donate

Angela Levin is a senior journalist, royal commentator and biographer who is often invited on TV and radio shows to discuss the British royal royal family.

She is also author of several books including "Harry; Conversations with the Prince".

Levin, who is followed by more 15 million people on Twitter, is often seen criticizing Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The journalist on recently retweeted some comments about the royal couple she received in replies on one of her retweets which contained  a video clip featuring Harry and Meghan talking to Jay-Z, Rihanna and Disney CEO. 

The video was shared with a claim that Harry was seen asking Disney CEO to give his wife a job.

Angela Levin on Sunday retweeted a reply which demanded Meghan and Harry to explain where's the money that Disney promised to donate to the Elephant charity for Meghan Markle's voiceover. "They have said it was paid to the Sussex's but the Elephant charity doesn't seem to have received it," said the Twitter post shared by Levin on her timeline.

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain wheres the money Disney promised to donate


More From Entertainment:

'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women

'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women
Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary
Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’

Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’
Sandra Oh highlights ‘traumatic’ time adjusting to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh highlights ‘traumatic’ time adjusting to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbour no regrets over dramatic royal exit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbour no regrets over dramatic royal exit
Prince Harry thinks Prince William is ‘trapped’ inside the royal family

Prince Harry thinks Prince William is ‘trapped’ inside the royal family
Afghan hip-hop dancer fears for life: 'Have a very bad feeling'

Afghan hip-hop dancer fears for life: 'Have a very bad feeling'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may ‘face legal action if they name racist royal’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may ‘face legal action if they name racist royal’
Prince Harry shared ‘special’ reunion with the Queen after Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry shared ‘special’ reunion with the Queen after Prince Philip’s funeral

Latest

view all