Queen accused of ‘not taking full ownership’ of Meghan Markle’s racism allegations

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped allegations of racism on the British royal family, the Firm has kept mum.



Now, the royals are being criticized by a royal expert for the way they handled the situation without taking actions, and simply ignoring it.

An updated version of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book, Finding Freedom, cites an insider accusing the royal family of ignoring the claims by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed' by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken,” wrote Scobie and Durand.

Earlier in March this year, Harry and Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that concerns were raised within the royal family about the skin colour of their then-unborn baby Archie, owing to Meghan being mixed race.