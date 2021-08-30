 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen accused of ‘not taking full ownership’ of Meghan Markle’s racism allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped allegations of racism on the British royal family, the Firm has kept mum.

Now, the royals are being criticized by a royal expert for the way they handled the situation without taking actions, and simply ignoring it.

An updated version of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book, Finding Freedom, cites an insider accusing the royal family of ignoring the claims by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed' by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken,” wrote Scobie and Durand.

Earlier in March this year, Harry and Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that concerns were raised within the royal family about the skin colour of their then-unborn baby Archie, owing to Meghan being mixed race.

More From Entertainment:

Lee 'Scratch' Perry passes away at 85

Lee 'Scratch' Perry passes away at 85
Kanye West trying to win over Kim Kardashian after divorce: source

Kanye West trying to win over Kim Kardashian after divorce: source
Kanye West drops new album 'Donda' after weeks of hype

Kanye West drops new album 'Donda' after weeks of hype
Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry asked to explain where's the money Disney promised to donate
'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women

'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women
Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on Instagram

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91

'Batman' actor Ed Asner dies at age 91
Katie Price considering to jet off on vacation after alleged attack

Katie Price considering to jet off on vacation after alleged attack
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's romantic second wedding anniversary
Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’

Orlando Bloom gushes over daughter Daisy Dove Bloom: ‘She’s my gift’
Sandra Oh highlights ‘traumatic’ time adjusting to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh highlights ‘traumatic’ time adjusting to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Where Kanye West, Kim Kardashian stand after steamy reunion at DONDA event

Where Kanye West, Kim Kardashian stand after steamy reunion at DONDA event

Latest

view all