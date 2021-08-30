 
Monday Aug 30 2021
Web Desk

Addison Rae clarifies she is not a Trump supporter after UFC 264 video

Web Desk

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Addison Rae told The Los Angeles Times that she isn’t a supporter of former president Donald Trump
American singer Addison Rae has broken silence about claims of her being a supporter of former US President Donald Trump.

Addressing a video of her greeting Trump at a UFC event, the He’s All That star told The Los Angeles Times that she isn’t a supporter of the former president.

“I mean, I don't support Trump. And if someone does, that's their opinion and I respect everyone's opinion, for each their own. But it's very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that,” she said, adding that it was a “very uncommon” opportunity and that she thinks of herself as a “friendly person.”

"So introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones," she shared.  

