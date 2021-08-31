Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads as she graced a star-studded event in Venice on Monday evening, alongside beau Travis Barker.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashins' showed off her elegance as she strutted into the latest Dolce & Gabbana soiree, which was also joined by mum Kris Jenner and her own boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 42-year-old reality star spilled her curves into a busty black off-shoulder mini-dress. She also wore fishnet heels and carried a chunky purse.



She was looking smashing in gorgeous attire while holding hands with her 45-year-old beau.

Barker also stunned in a black skinny-look suit, with his bare tattooed chest on display under his blazer, and added shades to the ensemble.



Kourtney Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner sported a hot pink pant suit over a black top with drop earrings and pastel pink heels for the lavish bash.

Kourtney, Travis and Kris lead the glamour at the latest in a string of shows in the Italian city fronted by the luxury brand, with the likes of January Jones, Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren also in attendance.

