 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian turned heads as she graced a star-studded event in Venice on Monday evening, alongside beau Travis Barker.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashins' showed off her elegance as she strutted into the latest Dolce & Gabbana soiree, which was also joined by mum Kris Jenner and her own boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The 42-year-old reality star spilled her curves into a busty black off-shoulder mini-dress. She also wore fishnet heels and carried a chunky purse.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker

She was looking smashing in gorgeous attire while holding hands with her 45-year-old beau. 

Barker also stunned in a black skinny-look suit, with his bare tattooed chest on display under his blazer, and added shades to the ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner sported a hot pink pant suit over a black top with drop earrings and pastel pink heels for the lavish bash.

Kourtney, Travis and Kris lead the glamour at the latest in a string of shows in the Italian city fronted by the luxury brand, with the likes of January Jones, Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren also in attendance.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price shares shocking details about panic attack

Katie Price shares shocking details about panic attack
Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman

Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman
Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source

Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source
Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’

Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood
Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report

Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report
US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’

US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’
Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm
Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report
Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte

Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte
Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker

Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker
‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport

‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport

Latest

view all