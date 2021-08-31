 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton shares gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Paris Hilton shares gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton lavished love on her husband-to-be Carter Reum's as she marked their 21 month anniversary together.

Hilton shared a gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum as she celebrated 21 month anniversary by reflecting on their love story over the past couple of years.

The DJ and socialite posted a sweet snap of them together and captioned it: "Here’s to you … the love of my life. I don’t think I’ll ever get over the feeling of butterflies in my stomach when I’m around you."

She added: "When we look eye to eye, I see you for all that you are… a handsome, kind and loving soul. I get lost in you every time. Our love story is the best thing to happen to me."

The charming star concluded: "I can’t thank the heavens for you enough. I love this life we have, this love we share, and mostly, I love YOU. Happy 21st Monthiversary! #TwinFlame #BrideToBe #ParisInLove (sic)"

Paris Hilton is busy planning her wedding and she's over the moon that Carter Reum has fitted so well into her family.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'hurts' future Queen Camilla with her move

Meghan Markle 'hurts' future Queen Camilla with her move
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her glam as she graces brand show in Venice with Travis Barker
Katie Price shares shocking details about panic attack

Katie Price shares shocking details about panic attack
Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman

Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman
Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source

Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source
Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’

Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood
Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report

Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report
US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’

US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’
Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm
Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report
Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte

Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte

Latest

view all