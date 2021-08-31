Paris Hilton shares gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton lavished love on her husband-to-be Carter Reum's as she marked their 21 month anniversary together.

Hilton shared a gushing tribute to her fiancé Carter Reum as she celebrated 21 month anniversary by reflecting on their love story over the past couple of years.

The DJ and socialite posted a sweet snap of them together and captioned it: "Here’s to you … the love of my life. I don’t think I’ll ever get over the feeling of butterflies in my stomach when I’m around you."

She added: "When we look eye to eye, I see you for all that you are… a handsome, kind and loving soul. I get lost in you every time. Our love story is the best thing to happen to me."

The charming star concluded: "I can’t thank the heavens for you enough. I love this life we have, this love we share, and mostly, I love YOU. Happy 21st Monthiversary! #TwinFlame #BrideToBe #ParisInLove (sic)"



Paris Hilton is busy planning her wedding and she's over the moon that Carter Reum has fitted so well into her family.