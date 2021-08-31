Prince William left devastated by Harry on their beloved mother’s death anniversary

Prince William is said to be heartbroken as his brother Prince Harry will not join him on a significant day of their beloved mother's death.

The two brothers traditionally mark the key Cambridge moment together, but this will reportedly not occur this year for heartbreaking reasons.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, has told a media outlet: “They always used to meet on this sad anniversary to relive memories of her.”

It is unlikely that the Duke of Sussex will be in attendance or involved for this year’s occasion since relocating to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, with whom he has two children.



According to Mr Fitzwilliams, William and Harry will still communicate on August 31, the day of the Princess of Wales' untimely death, but in private means.

As per reports, Prince William will spend the significant day of his beloved mother’s death with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.