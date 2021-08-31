 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Kourtney Kardashian shows off fashion skills by wearing corset as a skirt

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian is making headlines for her seemingly creative use of this one popular clothing piece.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star single-handedly proven that she is the master of versatility after she was seen stepping out wearing a corset as a mini skirt.

The Poosh founder was seen walking hand-in-hand with her man Travis Barker in Venice, Italy when she donned the interesting outfit.

The reality TV star wore a black-and-red lingerie-like skirt which appeared to be a corset as it was complete a corset’s typical boning affect as well a lace-up front.

The stunner let the skirt do all the talking with its red print as she paired it with a black crop top and a cropped cardigan and black studded sandals.  

She topped it off with black sunnies, a black bag and layered silver necklaces

Take a look:

 
