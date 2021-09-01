Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for alleged 'airport security violation'

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander, who was married to the singer for just 55 hours in 2004, has reportedly been 'arrested after airport confrontation'.



As per reports, Spears’ one-time husband Alexander was “arrested” for an airport security violation charge at Nashville Airport.



The 39-year-old was allegedly charged for the misdemeanour just seven months after his controversial drink-driving bust, according to Radar.

Jason was “double-locked in handcuffs” and detained after he left the secure side of TSA [Through Airport Security], the Davidson County Criminal Court reportedly told the website.

Britney Spears's one time husband ex is believed to have spent the night behind bars at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and released the next day after paying a $2,500 [£1,817] bond to secure his freedom.”