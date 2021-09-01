 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Diana’s brother Charles Spencer honours her memory on 24th death anniversary

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer is remembering his sister on her 24th death anniversary on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Earl Spencer, 57, shared a photo of the Spencer flag at half-mast at their family estate, Althorp House.

While Spencer did not write a caption to go with it, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with prayers for the late Princess of Wales.

"Sad that Diana is not here to enjoy her gorgeous grandchildren,” wrote one fan.

"Thinking of you all today. Our beautiful Princess, never forgotten, eternally loved and cherished,” another wrote.

"I never met her but I miss her. Thoughts are with you and her family today,” added a third.

Princess Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997 in Paris, leaving behind her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, whom she shared with ex-husband Prince Charles.

