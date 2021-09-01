 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Van Jones silences link-up rumours with Kim Kardashian: 'It's absurd'

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

CNN reporter Van Jones broke his silence over romance rumours with Kim Kardashian. 

Responding to the hearsay, Jones said it is absurd that the two have been linked with each other. 

Speaking to Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club, the political commentator said, "I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd."

The 52-year-old added, "It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her."

Jones' comment came weeks after Kim laughed off romance rumours during the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s reunion special, The Final Curtain Part 1.

When host Andy Cohen asked the mother of four if she is involved with Jones, Kim claimed the false rumours had ended up being beneficial for her pal’s love life.

She explained, "Van texted me and was like, “This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you.'"

