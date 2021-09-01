Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

It seems that Addision Rae’s relationship status is confirmed by none other than her boyfriend.

Her beau Omer Fedi took to his Instagram Story to celebrate his girlfriend’s achievement as her debut movie He’s All That topped Netflix’s Top 10 in the US charts.

Coincidentally, her beau, who is a producer and guitarist, was celebrating a milestone himself as the song he helped Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi produce called Stay sat in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Me and my baby are both number 1 atm," he wrote.

"I’m so, so, so proud of her. Wonder if we’re the first couple to ever do that with a movie and a song? Anyway, love you babe."



The post was sure to give fans some peace as it now seemingly confirms that they are a couple.

Take a look:



