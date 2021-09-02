 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
Kanye West was two-timing with Kim Kardashian during their marriage: report

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

American rapper Kanye West was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian in their marriage, reports have revealed.

According to sources cited by Page Six, in the song Hurricane from Kanye’s new album Donda, he hints at all the things he did wrong in his relationship with the supermodel.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” said an insider.

The lyrics of the track read: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?” raps Kanye.

“If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” shared the source.

That being said, the portal reports that the infidelity is still not the reason why the two decided to part ways two more kids later. 

