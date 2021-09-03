Piers Morgan’s win fuels Meghan Markle to speak out

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle is said to be “more determined than ever” after Piers Morgan was cleared by Ofcom of any wrongdoing for his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.



According to Ofcom's findings, Piers had right to voice his opinions on the Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, despite the royal herself lodging a complaint.



Adam Helliker, writer and broadcaster, claimed this ruling will fuel Meghan to speak out, which he says will widen the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family.

The expert said: "I think she’s going to feel more determined and it will up her game so to speak."

"She will convince all her followers that this is how Britain operates. I think she will see it as yet another method of protecting the Royal Family.



“And it just kind of - the divide is getting ever deeper. And the longer it goes on, the rift, you just wonder, how on earth can they ever come back from that?

"They will up their game in terms of putting out more statements, being more independent and just pushing away even further.”

Ofcom ruled that Piers' comments did not breach the broadcasting code. The Tv presenter is confident to win TV presenter of the Year gong to wind up 'Princess Pinocchio'

Piers quit Good Morning Britain (GMB) after refusing to apologise for his remarks where he said he did not believe Meghan Markle had gone to the Palace for help after having thoughts of suicide.