 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt delights fans as he opens up on his lifestyle amid battle with Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Brad Pitt delights fans as he opens up on his lifestyle amid battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, who looks dashing in just about anything, attracted massive applause from fans as he shared details about his lifestyle during an interview.

The Hollywood's heartthrob opened up on his personal style, saying he feels happy wearing his most comfortable of clothing.

The 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star revealed why he puts comfort first, saying: 'You get older, you get crankier'.

Describing his fashion sense, the 57-year-old award winner actor said he preferred the 'simplicity' of clothing. 'You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that,' Pitt told Esquire.

'If I have a style, it's no style. I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have,' he told the publication.

'I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice,' he said.

'I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard.'

The superstar's style is put on full display in the new campaign for De'Longhi, which sees him enjoying a freshly brewed cappuccino wearing a basic long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Brad Pitt's style is put on full display in the new campaign for coffee machine maker and appliance company De'Longhi, which sees him enjoying a freshly brewed cappuccino wearing a basic long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

More From Entertainment:

Abba set to enthrall fans with new album and virtual concert after 40 years

Abba set to enthrall fans with new album and virtual concert after 40 years
Piers Morgan’s win fuels Meghan Markle to speak out

Piers Morgan’s win fuels Meghan Markle to speak out
Ayesha Omar's post melts hearts of world's celebrities Paris Hilton and Akcent

Ayesha Omar's post melts hearts of world's celebrities Paris Hilton and Akcent
Jennifer Aniston launches her own beauty brand to follow Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and others

Jennifer Aniston launches her own beauty brand to follow Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and others
Meghan Markle’s biographer writer faced glaring prejudice

Meghan Markle’s biographer writer faced glaring prejudice
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘never want to publically disappear’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘never want to publically disappear’
Sir Elton John to release new album with Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa

Sir Elton John to release new album with Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa
Prince Charles concocting PR move to ‘address royal liabilities’

Prince Charles concocting PR move to ‘address royal liabilities’
Prince Harry's speech at GQ Men of the Year awards draws criticism

Prince Harry's speech at GQ Men of the Year awards draws criticism

Returning to film, Jane Campion says #MeToo was 'like the end of apartheid'

Returning to film, Jane Campion says #MeToo was 'like the end of apartheid'
Brad Pitt lands starring role with Italy's De' Longhi

Brad Pitt lands starring role with Italy's De' Longhi
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘aiming high’ with new Hollywood ventures

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘aiming high’ with new Hollywood ventures

Latest

view all