Brad Pitt delights fans as he opens up on his lifestyle amid battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, who looks dashing in just about anything, attracted massive applause from fans as he shared details about his lifestyle during an interview.

The Hollywood's heartthrob opened up on his personal style, saying he feels happy wearing his most comfortable of clothing.

The 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star revealed why he puts comfort first, saying: 'You get older, you get crankier'.

Describing his fashion sense, the 57-year-old award winner actor said he preferred the 'simplicity' of clothing. 'You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that,' Pitt told Esquire.

'If I have a style, it's no style. I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have,' he told the publication.

'I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice,' he said.



'I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard.'

Brad Pitt's style is put on full display in the new campaign for coffee machine maker and appliance company De'Longhi, which sees him enjoying a freshly brewed cappuccino wearing a basic long-sleeve shirt and jeans.