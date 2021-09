Netflix on Thursday released official teaser for action packed film "Red Notice".

The movie features Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the lead roles.

The Rock plays FBI special agent John Hartley who goes after the world's most wanted criminals played by Reynolds and Gadot.

The teaser has received more than 2 million views on the official YouTube channel of Netflix.

The film is due to release on November 12.