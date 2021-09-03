Peppa Pig takes dig at Kanye West after Donda get's lower rating

 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Peppa Pig takes dig at Kanye West after Donda gets lower rating

It seems that Kanye West just got roasted by a cartoon character over his newly released album Donda.

The Yeezy designer has been making headlines for his album which got a 6.0 rating on Pitchfork, a music review site.

However, it didn’t end there as a popular animated pig’s new record Peppa’s Adventures: The Album surprisingly surpassed Kanye’s rating with a 6.5.

While Peppa is known by innocent preschoolers, she was not going to pass up the chance to flaunt it as her official Twitter account posted "Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," followed by a dropped microphone and a pig snout emoji.

It was also shared with side-by-side pictures of the two reviews.

The particular dig comes after Kanye threw three grand listening parties which one of the venues was the Mercedez-Benz stadium. 

Take a look:

Peppa Pig takes dig at Kanye West after Donda gets lower rating


