Elvis Presley’s iconic jumpsuit up for auction

Elvis Presley’s jumpsuit has officially been put up for auction and its live auctioning will also begin soon.

The jumpsuit in question is a design by Bill Belew and is from the singer’s 1972 show at the Madison Square Garden.

According to People magazine, the auction will occur at Kruse GWS Auctions and will be sold separately.

While the jumpsuit will go for $350,000 the cape will go separately for $50,000 as of Thursday morning.

Another assortment of Elvis’ pieces will go up for auction at the same time and will include a Bible that’s been gifted by a fan, a helmet from the film Viva Las Vegas and even a few pieces of his actual hair saved by his barber