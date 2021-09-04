Katie Price to attend Mighty Hoopla festival in London amid fears

Former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly decided to return to spotlight at music festival after an alleged assault that left her devastated.

The mum-of-five is all set to attend the Mighty Hoopla festival in London this weekend even though she's still in shock after attack at her home.

The 43-year-old claimed that she was "punched" during an alleged incident on August 23 which saw police and paramedics attend the scene.

Katie said she was left "dazed and devastated" by the alleged assault.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and held in custody on suspicion of assault, theft, and coercive and controlling behaviour. He was later released on bail until September 20.

After alleged attack, she was supposed to be at the British LGBT Awards, but her rep confirmed to a media outlet that she wouldn't be able to attend "despite her best intentions".

However, Katie Price has made her mind up to return to the spotlight at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival at Brockwell Park on Saturday with little bit fear.