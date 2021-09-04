Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown

Charming actress Rebecca Ferguson graced the red carpet Venice Film Festival 2021 on Friday, looking gorgeous in striking nude ruffle gown at the star-studded night.

The Swedish actress - who stars alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the upcoming movie 'Dune' - turned heads with her stunning appearance at the premier of her movie.



The 37-year-old posed confidently for the cameras as she her yellow and pink gown featured a long train which swept dramatically behind her and a pink circular ruffle on the top section of the dress.

Rebecca sleeked her blonde tresses into a chic up do and showed off a natural and pretty makeup look. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum for her incredible appearance at the event.