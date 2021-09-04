 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown

Charming actress Rebecca Ferguson graced the red carpet Venice Film Festival 2021 on Friday, looking gorgeous in striking nude ruffle gown at the star-studded night.

The Swedish actress - who stars alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the upcoming movie 'Dune' - turned heads with her stunning appearance at the premier of her movie.

Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown

The 37-year-old posed confidently for the cameras as she her yellow and pink gown featured a long train which swept dramatically behind her and a pink circular ruffle on the top section of the dress.

Rebecca sleeked her blonde tresses into a chic up do and showed off a natural and pretty makeup look. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum for her incredible appearance at the event.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA

Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA
Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life

Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life
Katie Price to attend Mighty Hoopla festival in London amid fears

Katie Price to attend Mighty Hoopla festival in London amid fears
Jay-Z's memes hit internet after his appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye's Donda

Jay-Z's memes hit internet after his appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye's Donda
Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir

Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir
Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’
R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis
The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video

The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video
Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘lecturing’ public on things ‘he knows little about’
The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry

The Queen offering William, Kate Middleton Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Meghan, Harry
Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

Latest

view all