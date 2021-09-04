Camila Cabello talks about film debut

Camila Cabello is playing the title character in the latest adaptation of Cinderella.

According to Sky News, the film this time is brought up to date and told through a modern lens, with the lead more interested in her career than finding love.



The singer told Sky News' Backstage podcast that it wasn't easy to get to grips with a whole new medium.

"Acting in a movie is so much more raw and unfiltered than when I'm doing a performance on TV," the star explained.

She said she would focus on what the film is trying to say rather than the crew and cameras around her in order to concentrate on her character.



