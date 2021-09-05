Enrique Iglesias shares that upcoming album 'Final' will be his last

Enrique Iglesias shared that he is ready to depart from his music career.

The 46-year-old spoke with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra and revealed that that his upcoming album Final, would be his last in his career.

"It might be my final album," he shared.

Speaking about how he came about the decision, the musician said that he had been thinking about ending his long career for years and ultimately decided that Final, which he said would be released in two parts, may be his last.

"It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he admitted.

"There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final," Iglesias continued.

"I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."