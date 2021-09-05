Buckingham Palace launches probe to catch mole that leaked Queen’s secret death plans

Buckingham Palace has officially launched a probe to catch the mole that leaked Queen Elizabeth’s secret death plans, under the codename Operation London Bridge.



The blueprint for the plan was leaked on September 3rd, along with official fears surrounding London being stretched way beyond its breaking point during the nationwide period of mourning.



For those unversed, the Cabinet Office’s official plans were leaked to a political website and have sent palace officials into a ‘fury’.

As a result, The Sun reports that palace officials have launched their own probe to catch the mole responsible for giving away details of “D-Day — to "D-Day+10.”

Per the documents, Prince Charles will be pronounced King the morning after his mother passes away, and will almost immediately start touring the country to receive motions of condolences.

The news will also be circulated among official channels using the code name “London Bridge is down,” and will be the PM’s first official statement on behalf of the government as soon as the word gets out.

An email will later be sent to senior civil servants and it will read, “Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The moment the news is received, all government buildings will lower the flag to half-mast, hopefully within a 10-minute timeframe.