'Kurulus: Osman' actress looks stunning in latest photo-shoot

Özge Törer shot to global fame for her role as Bala Hatun in hit TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

The actress who recently joined Instagram has amassed half a million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

The Turkish actress on Wednesday took to Instagram and treated her fans with a couple of new pictures.



Ozge, who plays the wife of Osman Bey in the historical show, looked chic in white outfit.

Meanwhile, a Turkish channel which airs the historical TV series has announced "Kurulus: Osman' will soon return for season 3.



