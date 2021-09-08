 
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
'Kurulus: Osman' actress looks stunning in latest photo-shoot

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

Özge Törer shot to global fame for her role as Bala Hatun in hit TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

The actress who recently joined Instagram has amassed half a million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

The Turkish actress on Wednesday took to Instagram and treated her fans with a couple of new pictures.

Ozge, who plays the wife of Osman Bey in the historical show, looked chic in white outfit.

Meanwhile, a Turkish channel which airs the historical TV series has announced "Kurulus: Osman' will soon return for season 3. 

