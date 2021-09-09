 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber and Gal Gadot drop jaws in new photoshoot for a jewelry brand

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Hailey Bieber and Gal Gadot drop jaws in new photoshoot for a jewelry brand

Hailey Bieber and Gal Gadot looked smashing as they showed off their classic beauties during a photoshoot for a jewelry brand.

The two charming showbiz celebrities lend their beauties to introduce new selections from Tiffany's & Co online Wednesday.

Gal Gadot and Hailey oozed all American glamour as they went with classic fashion while modeling the 'Delicate but tough' pieces from the heritage jewelry company's new knot collection.



Justin Bieber's sweetheart won hearts with her looks as she gazed at the camera wearing a platinum bracelet, sparkling ring, and diamond necklace along with a striped rugby tee and baggy blue jeans.



On the other hand, Gal appeared to be style queen as she she posed on a balcony in front of a row of palm trees and shot a smile to the side while donning diamonds and gold from the company.

Hailey Bieber has the special connection to the renowned jewelry brand as they had crafted her and husband Justin Bieber's wedding rings.

