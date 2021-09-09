Kourtney Kardashian revives Britney Spears' iconic look to pay her heartfelt tribute

Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be a pop icon as she wore Britney Spears' iconic 2001 VMAs dress to pay special tribute to the singer amid her father's move to withdraw from her conservatorship after 13 years.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star gave Spears a run for her money as she revived one of her famous looks.

The mother-of-three took inspiration from Britney Spears for her latest look on Tuesday as she posed for snaps in the see-through ensemble on Instagram.

Britney Spears, who was 19 at the time, wore the same dress during her stunning appearance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards shortly before making pop culture history with her Slave 4 U performance.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder decided to make a fashion nod to that time as the anniversary of the event comes up this month. The Tv star added to the ensemble by wearing thigh-high lace tights along with black pumps that featured silver stud embellishments.

