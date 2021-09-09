 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William will be coming together once again to honour their grandfather Prince Philip in a new documentary.

The BBC-produced televised documentary, titled Prince Philip: The Family Remembers, will bring the royal family in front of the camera as all eight of the Queen’s grandchildren are set to pay homage to their late grandpa.

The news was announced through an official press release that detailed that the special program began its production before the Duke of Edinburgh breathed his last in April.

The documentary has been described as a “unique portrait of the longest-serving consort in royal history” with “poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the televised event will not feature the wives of Prince William and Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. 

