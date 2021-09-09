Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

The Sports Innovation Society has apologized for spreading rumor that Queen Elizabeth personally requested Manchester United to reserve the first shirt signed by star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for her.

Sport Innovation Society posted a tweet about the Queen’s request/order. The fake news spread instantly and was picked by several media outlets and users across social media platforms. However, they deleted the post as they couldn’t verify its authenticity.



It issued an apology a day after the rumor went viral on social media,“We could not confirm the veracity of the note from the Queen and CR7 so we decided to delete the tweet. Apologies.”

