 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldos jersey continues to spread

The Sports Innovation Society has apologized for spreading rumor that Queen Elizabeth personally requested Manchester United to reserve the first shirt signed by star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for her.

Sport Innovation Society posted a tweet about the Queen’s request/order. The fake news spread instantly and was picked by several media outlets and users across social media platforms. However, they deleted the post as they couldn’t verify its authenticity.

It issued an apology a day after the rumor went viral on social media,“We could not confirm the veracity of the note from the Queen and CR7 so we decided to delete the tweet. Apologies.” 

More From Entertainment:

Bennifer have arrived! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice for filmfest

Bennifer have arrived! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice for filmfest
Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Latest

view all