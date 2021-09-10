 
Ben Affleck takes Jennifer Lopez to Venice's Lido Beach on a romantic trip

Ben Affleck takes Jennifer Lopez to Venices Lido Beach on a romantic trip

Jennifer Lopez, who seemingly missed her beau this weekend as he was with his kids, has joined Ben Affleck for a romantic trip to Lido Beach where the pair would also enjoy the iconic film festival.

Ben and Jen, who rekindled their romance this year after dating and getting engaged in the early noughties, enjoyed delightful moments together in a water taxi, gazing into each other’s eyes in one shot.

While the boat appeared to be named ‘Confusion’, there’s definitely no confusing their feelings.

Ben looked dashing in an all-black ensemble despite the sunshine, while JLo appeared to be a style queen as she rocked a white dress.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the latest stars to grace the 78th Venice Film Festival, after the likes of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac made a stir on the red carpet.

