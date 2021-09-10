 
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
Web Desk

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin parted ways after 11 months of dating

Amelia Hamlin hit the New York Fashion Week runway and turned heads after her reported split with Scott Disick. 

The model said she is ready to get back "in action," as per an E! News source from the red carpet ahead of Prabal Gurung's show. 

Without mentioning Disick, Hamlin said she is trying to navigate through the "stress" of the hectic week that got to her earlier.

E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi asked Amelia if she's feeling relaxed. The star paused: "Relaxed?!" she teased, laughing. "But I love the stress," she added. 

She then said she is glad to be busy with work, saying, "I'm so excited to be here. It's amazing. I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people." 

On September 8, Hamlin walked down the ramp for Dundas x Revolve and revealed that she loved the show.

"It's so much fun and I'm so grateful to be here," shared the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

